Boot camp held in honor of Army veteran who unexpectedly died

CONROE, Texas — A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer.
It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning.
Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He's made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands.
Sharon Bledsoe worked with Smith for three years and said he was like a brother to her.
"There was nobody like him. There's no one that can do all the wonderful things he did. As you can see, there's over 80 people out here that came to show their love for him. He has made such a huge impact on so many lives," she said.