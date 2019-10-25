Midlothian police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping that happened in Midlothian Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

In a post from the Midlothian Police Department on Nextdoor, police described what a young girl said happened to her after shool.

The girl, a Walnut Grove Middle School student, was walking home in the Kensington subdivision on Newgate Street and saw a black pickup truck, maybe a Toyota, pass her going the opposite direction on the street.

She told police the truck pulled over and then a person in a dark or black hoodie reached from behind her and grabbed her arm.

She then kicked backward, hitting the person in the groin. She said she heard a "grunt," which made her think her attacker was a man.

After the girl kicked her attacker, the person released the grip on her arm. The girl ran away and ran back to the school, where she told her assistant principal what happened, police said.

There is no other information on the truck or the attacker. Anyone who may have any information on either is asked to contact the Midlothian Police Department at (972) 775-3333.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: