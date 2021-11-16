Midlothian ISD cancels classes on Friday due to substitute teacher shortage, bus issues

The district said that students and teachers will be traveling across the state, leaving the district without enough substitute teachers and buses.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — There will be no school Friday for students in Midlothian ISD because there aren't enough substitute teachers and due to a strain on school buses.

The district says that staff members will be traveling across the state for sports and performing arts on Friday, prompting a shortage of substitute teachers to cover the classrooms.

That also leaves the district without enough school buses in the fleet for normal operations.

"We have an incredible 18 programs traveling and most will be leaving as early as noon," the district said. "The MISD staffing model utilizes a great number of teachers from our elementary and middle school campuses for our high school student organizations and this will leave a void in coverage at those campuses as well."

Students will not need to make up the day because the district has enough minutes built into the calendar, the district said.

The district said that YMCA is offering childcare for ages 5 to 12 on Friday at JR Irvin Elementary from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for MISD families. The cost is $35 for the day and parents will need to provide lunch for their children.

"Please watch for a link that will be sent out tomorrow [Tuesday] for families to sign up for this service," the district said. "This will be a first-come, first-serve offering with a 20 student minimum to occur. We appreciate the YMCA responding so quickly to support families in our district."