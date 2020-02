A member of the Midlothian City Council was killed in a car crash Thursday morning, officials say.

Art Pierard died after a car crash occurred on north Interstate 35E near south U.S. Highway 77 in Waxahachie, according to a news release.

Official say Pierard was a member of the City Council since 2018.

“He was instrumental in passing the Senior Citizen’s Tax Freeze and reducing the City Tax Rate among many other contributions,” Mayor Richard Reno said in written statement.

