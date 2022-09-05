“I had to watch my little dog get attacked and killed. I had to watch her take her last breath and I don’t want anyone else to go through that," said Debbie Newcum.

MIDLAND, Texas — Every morning Debbie Newcum takes her dogs out for a walk.

“I have been walking this neighborhood with my dogs for nearly 30 years, that’s how they got their exercise and how I get in some exercise too," said Newcum.

However, last week Newcum's daily routine was forever changed.

“I turned up on Cuthbert and I was on this side across from Bonham Elementary and suddenly there was this big pit bull that just showed up. She was just right there," Newcum said.

“I had my two little dogs up near me as much as I could. She immediately, I mean in a matter of seconds, she grabbed a hold of Angel my dog and she started shaking her like a rag doll and she was crushing the life out of her."

Debbie began screaming for help as her dog was being attacked. It wasn't until a bystander came to their rescue that she was able to get the pit bull to release her dog.

"He jumped out of his car and he came around and started kicking the dog, he finally kicked the dog off Angel," Newcum said.

However, it was too late-Debbie's dog didn't make it.

“It was too late for her but I feel like he saved my other dog and me. He’s the big hero, he will always be a big hero to me,” said Newcum.

Debbie is thankful for this hero, but sad her dog is gone.

“I had to watch my little dog get attacked and killed. I had to watch her take her last breath and I don’t want anyone else to go through that," she said.

This experience has changed her routine with her other dog.

"I will not walk my one dog I have left. I will not be walking him anymore I want take that chance because I saw how fast it can happen," said Newcum.

According to her, the owners of the attacking dog have not come forward.

The City of Midland tells NewsWest 9 that there was an incident on May 2nd, involving a pit bull on that Animal Services picked up due to dangerous dog behavior.

If you are looking to prevent a dog attack, here are some safety tips you can follow.

Consider changing where and when you're walking your pet, such as sticking to well-lit and populated parks and public spaces. Staying in your neighborhood is also a good idea. Keep personal protection items on you that you would use to defend yourself like pepper spray, a stun gun or even a big stick. Consider protective gear for you dog like a harness or a vest. When in doubt call animal control or even 911 if you think your life might be in danger.