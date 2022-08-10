Veterans honored with quilts at Quilts of Valor event

The Midland Quilters Guild had the event at Midland College, rewarding veterans with unique, handmade quilts.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Quilters Guild held their Quilts of Valor event today at Midland College and awarded a group of veterans with a unique, handmade quilt each.

“This is my heartbeat and our quilt guild," Permian Basin Quilt of Valor group leader Phyllis Price said. "The Midland Quilters Guild, it's their heartbeat too. And we all work together for the last, little over a year. But we put it together and it really means a lot to us to be able to honor our veterans who served our country.”

During the ceremony, after being presented with their quilts the veterans are then wrapped around in them as a symbolic gesture of always being remembered and not forgotten.

The quilts are more than just something to keep these veterans warm, to them it’s a reminder that someone is always thinking about them and they truly appreciate it.

“I feel really honored to be invited to a event like this," Navy veteran who received a quilt today Dean Maltsberger said. "I feel great that we’ve taken the time that these group of people at the Quilters Guild have taken the time to honor the veterans... But it’s a wonderful experience to be honored like this.”

The quilts can take several years to make, but the ladies in the Quilters Guild enjoy every moment of it if it means honoring a local veteran, as they appreciate the work they've put in for their country.