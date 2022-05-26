Juvenile found with gun on middle school campus, Fort Worth police say

According to FWPD, an officer at the school was notified of a student possibly having a firearm. They say there were no threats made and no one was hurt.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A police officer at a middle school had to detain a juvenile after they were found with a firearm on campus, according to Fort Worth police.

The department said an officer from their School Initiative Unit was on duty at W. A. Meacham Middle School on Wednesday. At around 4 p.m., he was notified about a student who possibly had a gun.

According to police, the officer did an investigation, detained a juvenile suspect and safely took away a firearm.

Police said there were no threats made and no one was hurt.

The juvenile hasn't been identified and it's not clear if they were a student at the middle school.

The incident happened as North Texas schools have taken extra precautions in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, where 21 people, including 19 children, were killed at an elementary school. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the suspect barricaded himself in a classroom with all of the victims.

Out of caution, school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have increased police presence and security measures on their campuses. Many districts made it clear that there were no known threats before their announcement.