Look, he had to go, okay?

In one of the funnier in-state viral videos we've seen in some time, a young boy picked a not-so-convenient time to take care of some business: During a marriage proposal.

According to WNEM-TV 5, Kevin Przytula brought his gilfriend, Allyssa, to downtown Bay City over the weekend to propose to her.

Just after Przytula dropped to his knee, Allyssa's son - Owen - dropped his pants.

You'll need to watch the rest in this 39-second video. Even the woman holding the camera couldn't contain her laughter.

The video was originally posted to Facebook but, after it was taken down, the couple posted it to YouTube, where it's been viewed and shared more than a thousand times.

Owen will surely be proud of this moment when he gets older.

