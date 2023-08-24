2 suspects lead Mesquite police on chases, including 1 in a U-Haul with stolen power tools, officials say

The incident started around 2:15 a.m. when police tried to pull over the U-Haul near Oates Drive and Gus Thomasson Road.

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police were involved in two separate chases early Thursday, including one involving a U-Haul that had power tools that were apparently stolen, officials said.

The first incident started around 2:15 a.m. when police tried to pull over the U-Haul near Oates Drive and Gus Thomasson Road.

The U-Haul fled, and police chased it into Dallas to Senate Drive, where it crashed and hit a pole between Dilido Road and Jim Miller Road, police said.

The driver ran away, but the passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police have not found the driver.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

Police said officers found a "large amount" of power tools that appeared to be stolen inside the U-Haul. No one was injured during the incident.

A second chase involving Mesquite police started around 5 a.m. at a Walmart in the 200 block of Highway 80. Officers responded to a report about a woman who stole from the store and left in a truck.

When officers found the vehicle and tried to pull it over, the driver fled. Police deployed spikes in the area of Ferguson Road and Highland Drive and the suspect pulled into a gas station, where they were arrested, police said.