Mesquite police searching for missing 54-year-old man

Mesquite police are asking for the public's help in the search for a 54-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday night from the Spanish Trails Inn near Interstate 635.
John Rogers was last seen wearing a two-toned white and grey T-shirt, blue jeans, black house shoes and white socks, along with a grey Nike baseball hat with a blue logo on it, police said.
Rogers is about 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He also has a tattoo on his left arm with the initials "JR."
Police said he has a medical condition that may leave him confused about his surroundings and unable to return to his home.
Anyone with any information about his location is asked to call 911 or Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.