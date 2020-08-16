Mesquite police searching for missing 54-year-old man

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.

Mesquite police are asking for the public's help in the search for a 54-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday night from the Spanish Trails Inn near Interstate 635.

John Rogers was last seen wearing a two-toned white and grey T-shirt, blue jeans, black house shoes and white socks, along with a grey Nike baseball hat with a blue logo on it, police said.

Rogers is about 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He also has a tattoo on his left arm with the initials "JR."

Police said he has a medical condition that may leave him confused about his surroundings and unable to return to his home.