MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old man.

Dustin Bryant, 21, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday near the 2500 block of Comfort Drive, according to authorities.

Authorities say Bryant has special needs and has the "mental capacity of an 11 to 12-year-old."

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Bryant was last seen wearing a white Nike hoodie and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336 or Det. Smith at 972-216-6291.

Authorities provided the following photo of Bryant but say he is believed to be cleanly shaven at this time.

Dustin Bryant, 21

Mesquite police

