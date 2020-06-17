Mesquite police find burned body near highway Tuesday morning

The Mesquite Police Department is asking for help finding out what happened to a person officers found burned to death on the side of a highway Tuesday morning in Mesquite.
Mesquite police officers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the 17500 block of eastbound Interstate 20 to help the Mesquite Fire Department on a fire call.
According to the police, the caller said they could see smoke in the woods by the highway west of High Country Lane. Police arrived and found a body that had been set on fire and burned to death.
Mesquite police say anyone with any information can call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or call the investigator at 972-329-8301.
