Mesquite police find burned body near highway Tuesday morning

According to the police, the caller said they could see smoke in the woods by the highway west of High Country Lane.

The Mesquite Police Department is asking for help finding out what happened to a person officers found burned to death on the side of a highway Tuesday morning in Mesquite.

Mesquite police officers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the 17500 block of eastbound Interstate 20 to help the Mesquite Fire Department on a fire call.

According to the police, the caller said they could see smoke in the woods by the highway west of High Country Lane. Police arrived and found a body that had been set on fire and burned to death.

Mesquite police say anyone with any information can call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or call the investigator at 972-329-8301.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.