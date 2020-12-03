More than 1,300 THC cartridges and 145 pounds of edible candies have been confiscated by Mesquite police after a year-long investigation, officials say.

Throughout the investigation, detectives discovered that illegal narcotics were being shipped to Mesquite from California.

The Mesquite Police Department narcotics unit concluded its investigation on Feb. 28 and a total of 14 people were arrested in connection with the seizure, according to officials.

Authorities say the case stemmed from February 2019 when a resident reported unusual activity in their neighborhood.

"As we always remind our citizens, 'If you see something, say something.' It may turn out to be nothing, but in this case, one alert citizen made a huge impact in this investigation," police said in a news release.

Due to the large seizure of drugs, officers are also reminding members of the community to be aware of the potential dangers tied to THC edibles, because they often are difficult to distinguish from real candy.

"THC in edible candies can be dangerous for those that unknowingly ingest it since it usually takes longer to take effect than typical marijuana, so the person ingesting it may ingest an excessive amount before realizing they are affected," Mesquite police stated.

More information on the effects of THC edibles can be found on the Centers for Disease for Control website.

