Mesquite police ask for public's help in locating 2 murder suspects

Mesquite police are searching for two men who are wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man on Friday, police said.

Police found the victim, Tyler Anderson, in the 4400 block of N. Galloway Avenue at about 1 p.m. He had been shot while sitting in his vehicle and was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Jalynn Turner, 20, of Forney and Bernard Cooper Jr., 21, of Mesquite are each charged with capital murder and arrest warrants have been obtained.

Anyone with information on the murder or the location of the suspects is asked to call Mesquite Police Investigator D. Chasney at 972-216-6252.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this felony offense.