Officer shoots, kills man as he exited home with shotgun and pointed it at officers, police say

The incident happened on April 21 at approximately 10:01 p.m. in Mesquite.

MESQUITE, Texas — A man was shot and killed by Mesquite police after he pointed a shotgun at officers, the Mesquite Police Department said Saturday.

The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 10:01 p.m. on April 21 to the 3700 block of Nabholtz Lane for reports of "a subject with a gun in the street pointing the weapon at others in the area."

While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told the suspect returned to his home. Mesquite police said officers got to the area and heard what they believed to be gunshots inside the suspect’s residence.

At that time, the Mesquite Police Tactical Team was requested and responded. Crisis negotiators and the tactical team attempted to make contact with the person inside the residence through a loud hail system in attempts to resolve the incident peacefully, Mesquite police said.

Then, at approximately 3:43 a.m. on April 22, the suspect exited the front door of the residence armed with a shotgun and pointed it at officers, Mesquite police said. A tactical team member fired two rounds and hit the man.

Mesquite police said officers performed life-saving measures, and the man was transported to a local area hospital, where he died.

Mesquite police said no officers were injured in this incident.

The officer who fired the shots has been with the Mesquite Police Department for nine years, according to department officials.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.