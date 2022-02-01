Mesquite officer shoots, kills male who fired multiple rounds, officials say

The officer is a three-year veteran with the department.

MESQUITE, Texas — A Mesquite police officer fatally shot a man who fired several rounds at them, officials say.

Officers were notified by a neighboring agency that a suspect who had an active warrant for evading was in the Mesquite area, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. an officer on routine patrol spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Interstate 30.

When that officer attempted to make contact with the person inside the vehicle, a male got out of the vehicle and began running, police said.

The male then produced a gun and began firing multiple rounds at the officer. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect, police said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he died. Officials say the identity of the suspect will not be released until the family has been notified.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

The officer is a three-year veteran of the police department, police said.