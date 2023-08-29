Man missing out of Dallas found dead in Garland, police say

Garland police said the man was found dead in a vehicle at Audubon Park.

GARLAND, Texas — Police said a man reported missing out of Dallas was found dead in a vehicle in Garland.

The Garland Police Department said officers were dispatched at about 10 a.m. on Aug. 29 to the 300 block of West Oates Road, also known as Audubon Park, for a call about a man "possibly passed out in a vehicle." When officers got there, they determined the man was dead with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Arturo Pena, of Mesquite. Garland police said Pena had been reported as a missing person to the Dallas Police Department on Aug. 27.

Anyone with information concerning Pena's death is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or email www.garlandcrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, police said.