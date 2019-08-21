MESQUITE, Texas — Just two days into the new school year, a Mesquite ISD bus driver was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor to commit sexual assault, Mesquite Police said Tuesday.

Ruben Castillo had been a bus driver for the school district for 11 years, according to the police department.

Mesquite ISD confirmed in a Tuesday statement that Castillo is no longer employed by the school district:

"Upon learning of the allegations regarding Mr. Castillo, Mesquite ISD acted swiftly to remove him from his position and terminate his employment with the district. These charges are very troubling, and we are sickened that a trusted employee attempted to victimize one of our students. While we are unaware of any other students who may have been impacted by Mr. Castillo’s actions, the district is cooperating fully with the police investigation."

Castillo was arrested at his home in Seagoville. Monday was the first day of school for Mesquite ISD.

The police department is asking for any more victims to please come forward.

