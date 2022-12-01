Mesquite apartment fire may have been started by an oxygen tank, officials say

According to fire officials, the man was suffering from a heart attack. Crews began CPR and tried to administer oxygen when the apartment caught fire.

MESQUITE, Texas — A man was killed and a firefighter was injured in a fire at an apartment complex after Mesquite fire officials were trying to treat a patient and an oxygen tank ignited, fire officials said Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Mesquite fire crews responded to a medical call at the apartment complex near Interstate 635 and La Prada Drive. According to fire officials, the man was suffering from a heart attack and crews began CPR.

Firefighters then began to administer oxygen to the patient from a tank, fire officials said. That is when they saw a flash and the apartment caught fire.

Officials say fire crews did not have their fire gear on and had to evacuate. Firefighters were not able to evacuate the patient with them.

Once crews were able to get their fire gear on, they were unable to go back inside to rescue the patient due to the amount of fire that had spread from unit to unit.

Officials on the scene said the fire spread so easily due to there being no wall barriers between the units in the attic area.

Fire crews believed the patient died from a heart attack.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for second-degree burns on his hands.

While fire crews believe the oxygen tank played a part in the fire, the official cause is under investigation.

The power to the apartment complex has been disconnected. It's unclear at this time how many residents were affected.