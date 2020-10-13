Men of Nehemiah seeking donations after fire heavily damages building

Nobody was hurt, but many of the mens' possessions were lost.

The Men of Nehemiah Residential Recovery Center is asking for donations to its residents after a suspected arsonist set fire to the building Sunday morning. Nobody was injured, but the building was heavily damaged.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they arrived on scene at the center at 10:31 a.m. Sunday. They saw "thin black smoke" coming from a second-story window. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after about an hour, but the fire spread into the attic and up to the roof.

The Men of Nehemiah is a Black-founded non-profit known for its boot-camp style approach to addiction and recovery, according to a statement.

Fire investigators said someone inside the building started the fire. The person was able to make it out safely, but was apprehended without a warrant by police at the scene, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. A statement from Men of Nehemiah said that an arsonist started breaking windows and setting fire to the building around 10:30 a.m. The center said this "angry and disturbed" person was "not known to Men of Nehemiah."

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they are still trying to determine the exact point of origin and source of ignition for the fire. They are still talking with witnesses to fully determine what happened.

A statement from The Men of Nehemiah said that all of the men staying at the 60-bed building lost mnay of their possessions; many lost everything they owned and some lost the home that had been the longest place they had lived to date.

The organization is seeking donations for these men. If you would like to donate financially, click here. If you would like to donate via check, please make it out to Men of Nehemiah and write "Fire Recovery Fund" in the memo line. Mail checks to:

Men of Nehemiah

2010 Al Lipscomb Way

Dallas, Texas 75215

All donations are tax-deductible.

The organization is also seeking donations for personal items. They need:

Deodorant

Anti-Bacterial Soap

Razors

Shaving Cream

Amazon gift cards