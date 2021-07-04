Memorial set for off-duty Celina officer who died in Grayson County crash

Det. KC Robinson and his 6-year-old daughter died in a crash Monday. A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday to honor Robinson.

CELINA, Texas — The City of Celina has created a memorial site dedicated to 33-year-old Det. KC Robinson. He died in a vehicle accident Monday in Grayson County.

His 6-year-old daughter, Brynlee, also died at the scene. Robinson, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, had served with the Celina Police Department for three years.

A memorial site for Robinson is open to the public for the remainder of the week in front of the Celina City Council Chambers at 112 North Colorado Street.

The North Texas community is encouraged to stop by and honor the Robinson family and the law enforcement community.

The City of Celina also announced a memorial candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at 112 North Colorado Street.

City officials said the vigil will honor the life and service of Det. Robinson, as well as his love for his family and the community.

"Detective Robinson served our city as passionately as he loved his family, and we will deeply miss his presence on our streets and in our lives," said Celina Mayor Sean Terry.