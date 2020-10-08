Memorial service for Rockwall officer who died of COVID-19 set for 2 p.m. Here's how to watch

Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall is hosting the memorial service for Tracy Gaines. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park.

The memorial service for beloved Rockwall police officer Tracy Gaines is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall is hosting the 2 p.m. service. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Gaines died on Aug. 3 after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

You can watch the service online:

Gaines served with the Rockwall Police Department since 2005, most recently as a school resource officer at Rockwall High School.

Hundreds attended a vigil for Gaines at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium last week.

"Tracy was the best of us," and "I am a better man and I am a better father because of Tracy Gaines," said two of his colleagues. He was described as a very genuine person, who was a rock-n-roll music fan and had an interesting knack for trivia.

Prior to becoming a police officer, Gaines served in the Air Force for 20 years.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons.