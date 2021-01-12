'I hope they see that there’s love': Santa surprises Fort Worth seniors with gifts

Santa Claus's special visits were part of the Meals on Wheels Silver Santa Giving Tree campaign. The non-profit needs people to help adopt more wishes.

It’s not every day Santa Claus shows up at your door, but even on a warm Wednesday afternoon in December, he was out and about in Fort Worth granting wishes.

It’s part of the Silver Santa Giving Tree, a campaign organized by Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County. The nonprofit delivers daily meals to those who are elderly, homebound, disabled or food insecure across the county. The campaign is a push to go the extra mile by delivering gifts to those who may otherwise go without.

The man in red got behind the wheel to deliver gifts to three families Wednesday.

Each visit was special. For clients Jocelyn and Carmelo Villamor, of Fort Worth, Santa’s visit made their day.

“It’s really Christmas now,” Carmelo said, as he laughed and smiled.

“We’re so very happy and excited,” said Jocelyn.

Santa’s second stop was the home of Elizabeth Martinez, who was grateful for her gift.

Martinez is battling breast cancer.

“I’m just thankful that the dear Lord Jesus helped me walk again, cause my doctor said I would never ever walk,” said Martinez.

Each visit means so much, because everyone is going through something.

“I hope they see that there’s love. That there’s someone out there that loves them, wants to help nourish them, and wants them to get a special gift today,” said Santa.

His last stop was at the home of Dora Soto, the last surviving sibling in her family.

“I felt joy, I really did,” Soto said. “We were waiting for him laughing like the little kids do.”

She’s among 329 clients that Meals on Wheels is trying to grant wishes for during the campaign this year.

Ron Browning, a volunteer of 11 years, is helping with that mission.

“It’s very rewarding to see the smiles on their faces,” said Browning.

Meals on Wheels is still in need of donated items. You can help by adopting a client's wish through the donation items wish list.