Tarrant County's Meals on Wheels is "desperately" looking for volunteers for more than 40 open routes, along with six new routes it hopes to start to better serve the community.

The organization needs at least 70 volunteers to do so.

Volunteers are currently doubling up on routes and full-time employees are covering others to try to meet the need, officials with the organization said.

"This need is truly urgent," said Carla Jutson, the organization's president and chief executive officer. "Our services provide far more than just a meal. We're nourishing our clients' bodies and souls."

Routes are designed to take volunteers only about an hour one day a week. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at mealsonwheels.org or call 817-336-0912.

Volunteers must pass a background check, attend orientation and do a ride-along with another volunteer, as well as making a minimum six-month commitment to the organization.

"Our volunteers save lives," Juston said.

