DALLAS – A body found in the Trinity River over the weekend has been identified as Roy Cook, the 70-year-old Pleasant Grove man who went missing more than two weeks earlier.

Cook was seen on home surveillance video wandering away from his home on Aug. 2. His family told WFAA he had dementia and other health issues and that they were concerned he might be disoriented.

On Sunday, a body was found floating in a creek near the McCommas Bluff Preserve in southeast Dallas – the same area where family members were searching for Cook.

The Dallas County medical examiner on Tuesday identified the remains as those of Cook. A cause of death was pending toxicology.

“He was the oldest member of our family,” Veronica Cook, Roy’s niece, told WFAA Friday. “I mean, we as a family, took care of him. We loved him.”

