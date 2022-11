Police said the 43-year-old was last seen leaving a home on North College Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

MCKINNEY, Texas — After about three weeks of searching, the McKinney Police Department said a missing man has been found.

McKinney police said the 43-year-old was last seen leaving a family member’s home in the 1000 block of North College Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

On Nov. 23, police shared an update saying the man was found and doing well.