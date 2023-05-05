Officers shoot man armed with machete, police say

McKinney PD said the man was told to drop the weapon and did not, but rather "advanced toward" the officers. Officers then shot him, the department said.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A man died after being shot by McKinney police officers at a hotel Friday morning.

McKinney PD said it received several 911 calls at approximately 5:17 a.m. Friday morning "about an active disturbance involving a weapon at the American Inn Motel," which is located at 205 W. University Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man armed with a machete. McKinney PD said officers gave the man multiple commands to drop the weapon and he did not. Rather, the man "continued advancing toward" the officers, McKinney police said.

Officers then shot the man, he was transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said.