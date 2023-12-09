Man fatally shot in McKinney parking lot by officers, police say

Police said the man was making "suicidal threats" before he charged at them.

MCKINNEY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation into a deadly shooting Monday night involving McKinney police, officials said.

The McKinney Police Department said its officers responded to the 700 block of Bumpass Street at about 8:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man in a parking lot who was "making suicidal threats."

According to a statement from McKinney Police, when police made contact with the man, identified as 37-year-old Sidney Dotson, he continued making threats and "ignored multiple commands to drop the weapons" as the responding officers attempted to deescalate the situation.

Police said Dotson then charged at officers with a knife he was carrying. Officers then shot Dotson and began providing "life-saving measures" until paramedics came to transport him to the hospital, police said.

Dotson was later pronounced dead.

No other information is available at this time.