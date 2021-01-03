2 McKinney schools on lockdown due to nearby police activity

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police say that two schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon due to nearby police activity.
McClure Elementary School and The Goddard School of McKinney, both on Ridge Road, are under lockdown as a precaution. The incident does not involve either school.
Police also asked that people avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available from police.
