Police searching for 43-year-old McKinney man missing for nearly 2 weeks

MCKINNEY, Texas — The McKinney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man that’s been missing for nearly two weeks.

McKinney police said Octavio Echeverria Jaimes was last seen leaving a family member’s home in the 1000 block of North College Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Police said Jaimes has been an employee with Hutchins BBQ in McKinney for the last 10 years. The restaurant re-posted the McKinney police flyer, calling Jaimes "Tavo" and asking for everyone to share his story.

If you have any information on Jaimes’ location, you’re urged to contact McKinney Police Detective Quiles at 972-547-2717 or jquiles@mckinneytexas.org.