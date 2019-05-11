McKinney police have released body camera footage and an official statement showing an incident where officers arrested a teen outside Movies 14 on Oct. 26.

Following his arrest, the teen claimed officers had used excessive force, but the police department says officers responded appropriately.

The off-duty police were contacted by the movie theater staff to help them with a disturbance in the theater, according to the statement. Bodycam footage shows that this disturbance was a group of teens who were apparently on their phones in the theater.

In the bodycam footage, theater staff tell the teens to leave the theater. According to McKinney police, one teen, later identified as Jasper Miller III, "refused to cooperate" and ran from police multiple times. Bodycam footage shows visual evidence of Miller evading police.

Officers tried to issue Miller a criminal trespass warning, and when he tried to run again, bodycam footage shows the police telling Miller he is under arrest. One officer grabs Miller's shirt to keep him from running. Bodycam footage then shows the officers grabbing Miller and taking him to the ground.

Miller was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and evading arrest.

"We are confident our officers responded appropriately to this incident," officials wrote in a statement.

After his arrest, Miller told news outlets, WFAA included, that police used excessive force on him and placed him in a headlock. After his arrest, Miller was taken to the hospital for treatment for a shoulder injury.

View the body camera videos from McKinney police below.