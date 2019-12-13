A McKinney police officer has been released from the hospital after he was hit while blocking traffic early Friday on Interstate 75.

The motorcycle officer, who has not been publicly identified, was struck before 8 a.m. on I-75 near Eldorado Parkway.

"We are thankful our officer was able to walk away from this," McKinney police tweeted.

Officials said the officer was released from the hospital around 9 a.m. Friday.

All lanes of traffic were reopened by 9:30 a.m.

More on WFAA: