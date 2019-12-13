A McKinney police officer has been released from the hospital after he was hit while blocking traffic early Friday on Interstate 75.
The motorcycle officer, who has not been publicly identified, was struck before 8 a.m. on I-75 near Eldorado Parkway.
"We are thankful our officer was able to walk away from this," McKinney police tweeted.
Officials said the officer was released from the hospital around 9 a.m. Friday.
All lanes of traffic were reopened by 9:30 a.m.
More on WFAA:
- Charge upgraded to capital murder for suspect in Nassau Bay officer's death
- DART police officer injured in crash involving suspected drunken driver
- Veteran dead in his DeSoto apartment for 3 years finally laid to rest as questions still linger
- Two teens arrested in connection with altercation at Town East Mall