McKinney ISD names current district leader as lone finalist for superintendent job

Shawn Pratt was most recently the district's assistant superintendent and has spent 30 years with McKinney ISD.

MCKINNEY, Texas — The McKinney Independent School District is the latest district in North Texas to find its next superintendent.

The board of trustees stayed close to home and found their new superintendent in Shawn Pratt, who is currently the district's assistant superintendent of student activities, health and safety.

The board's search began in December 2022 when Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement.

In its announcement, the district said Pratt has 30 years of experience in education and all of it was with McKinney ISD.

He started his career as a student teacher in 1992 and became a teacher and athletic coordinator at Slaughter Middle School in 1993.

The district said he would eventually serve as McKinney North's first head football coach when the school opened in 2000. After working there for nine years, he became the district's athletics director.

According to the district, Pratt is credited with starting the McKinney ISD Athletics Hall of Honor Award in 2013 to recognize student athletes, coaches and more.

“I am deeply honored and incredibly grateful to serve the McKinney ISD community as superintendent,” Pratt said in a statement. “McKinney has been my home since 1992 when I began my student teaching at McKinney High School and Faubion Middle School. My wife and I have raised our three children here, and all three have benefited from an outstanding educational experience. MISD has exceptional students, teachers, administrators and board members, and I consider it a true privilege to lead the MISD family.”