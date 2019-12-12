A man was rescued from a burning duplex early Thursday in McKinney, fire officials said.

Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the scene in the 900 block of Murray Place. While one person had gotten out of the home safely before firefighters arrived, another was still trapped inside, officials said.

Firefighters then went into the burning home to rescue the man and escaped out a window. The man was taken to the hospital. Authorities did not have any update on his condition as of 10:45 a.m.

The duplex was extensively damaged, McKinney fire officials said. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

