Massive fire destroys, heavily damages seven homes under construction in McKinney neighborhood

MCKINNEY, Texas — Seven homes under construction were either destroyed or heavily damaged after a massive fire in a McKinney neighborhood on Saturday, officials said.

The McKinney Fire Department said crews responded to Marigold Drive in the northwestern area of the city, near County Roads 123 and 161.

Video from witnesses showed large flames engulfing multiple homes, with some structures already burned to the ground.

The department said flames also spread to one occupied home, but those flames were quickly extinguished.

There were no reported injuries.