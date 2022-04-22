14-year-old and 15-year-old arrested in teen's killing in Dallas, police say

The juvenile suspects, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were arrested about 6 a.m. Friday by Dallas homicide detectives and U.S. Marshals.

DALLAS — Two teenagers have been arrested in the killing of another teenager in Dallas last month, police said.

The juvenile suspects, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were arrested about 6 a.m. Friday by Dallas homicide detectives and U.S. Marshals.

Police did not provide more information about where they were arrested. And since the teens are juveniles, their names are not being released. The suspects were arrested on murder charges and are being held at the Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Center in Dallas, police said.

Police said they received a tip on Thursday through Crime Stoppers that identified the teens as suspects and where they were located.

Earlier this week, police had released surveillance video of two male suspects in the killing of 16-year-old Marvin Rivera, who died March 13.

Rivera was found dead after crashing a vehicle into a house in the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, in the Cedar Crest area of southern Dallas.

No one in the home was injured, but Dallas Fire-Rescue saw that River had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.