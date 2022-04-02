Stars legend Marty Turco busts out the skates and stick to embrace the icy Dallas streets

The former Dallas Stars goalie and fan favorite took advantage of the ice and cold weather to show hockey fans that he's still got some gas in the tank.

DALLAS — In case you needed another example of just how icy the streets of Dallas got during this bout of winter weather, look no further than Marty Turco.

The former Dallas Stars goalie and fan favorite took advantage of the ice and cold weather to show hockey fans that he's still got some gas in the tank.

In a video tweeted by Turco, the Stars legend could be seen ice skating through a street in the University Park area while handling what appeared to be an orange street hockey ball.

"Brings back childhood memories!" he wrote in his tweet.

Brings back childhood memories! Just like my company @Kvillebrewing bringing the best Canada has to offer to Texas! “Conceived in, born in Texas!” pic.twitter.com/E2VuSyeNp9 — Marty Turco (@mturco35) February 4, 2022

The 46-year-old from Ontario, Canada spent nine of his 11 seasons in the NHL with the Stars. He holds numerous team records, including most games played (509), most wins (262) and most shutouts (40).

The icy roads are what's left after a winter storm moved through North Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning and brought snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures.

Although the precipitation stopped late Thursday afternoon, the below-freezing temperatures in the evening and into Friday morning caused ice to refreeze on North Texas roads and streets.