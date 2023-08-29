Opal Lee, who was born in Marshall and moved to Fort Worth at age 10, became known for her advocacy nationwide and campaigning to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall native who is known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" has been selected to be inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame.

Opal Lee, 96, who was born in Marshall and moved to Fort Worth at age 10, became known for her advocacy nationwide and campaigning to make Juneteenth a national holiday. She also graduated from Wiley College in Marshall with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

The bill to make June 19 a federal holiday honoring the end of slavery in 1865 was signed by President Joe Biden in June 2021. Lee was the honored guest at the ceremony.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced Lee as one of eight extraordinary Texas women for outstanding achievements in their fields and changing the course of Texas history.

Lee will be inducted for her civic leadership to recognize her community service in Fort Worth and her advocacy, winning federal recognition for Juneteenth and her perseverance to promote unity and understanding.

Abbott said in the announcement he was honored to welcome the women as inductees. They were nominated by their fellow Texans for excelling in business, community service, philanthropy, public service, science, sports and more.

“The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates remarkable Texas women not only for their individual achievements but also for their contributions to building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow," Abbott said. “Women of vision, tenacity, and generosity, they are an inspiration for the next generation of leaders who will follow them. Cecilia and I thank these distinguished honorees for their enduring contributions to the future of this great state.”

In February, a portrait of Lee was unveiled at the Texas Senate to honor the activist's work.

The 2023 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 9 in Austin.