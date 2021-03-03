Marie Tippit, widow of Dallas police officer slain after JFK's assassination, has died

Her husband, Officer J.D. Tippit, was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald in Oak Cliff minutes after the President Kennedy was shot the morning of Nov. 22, 1963.

DALLAS — Marie Tippit, 92, the widow of a Dallas Police officer who was killed by President John F. Kennedy's assassin, has died, the Dallas Police Association confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Warren Commission Report issued after President Kennedy's assassination, Tippit's husband, Officer J.D. Tippit, was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas minutes after the President was shot on the afternoon of November 22, 1963.

An historical marker, installed in 2012, stands near the site of the killing at East 10th Street and Patton Avenue.

In a statement to WFAA, JFK historian Farris Rookstool III said, "Marie Tippit will forever be remembered as the grieving widow of slain Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit.

"The grief and anguish on her face during J.D.’s funeral expressed the pain that our nation felt having lost President John F. Kennedy and Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit all on the same day," Rookstool III said. "While former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy was poised and stoic during that national televised funeral, Marie’s pain could be felt by all around the world. Her loss was our loss," Rookstool III said.

"I am glad Marie and the entire family got to witness the dedication of the Texas Historical Commission marker honoring JD. It was truly a special moment in my life to not only write the narrative for the marker, but hold her hand as we unveiled it," Rookstool III said.