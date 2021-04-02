Mansfield police officer of 26-plus years injured in motorcycle crash while going to work

Officer Randy Watson was struck by two different vehicles Tuesday morning. Officials said he underwent surgery in which he lost his left leg after the crash.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — The Mansfield Police Department is asking for the community's support after one of its officers was severely injured on his way to work earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Officer Randy Watson was on his motorcycle Tuesday morning when he was struck on FM 2738 in Johnson County.

Watson has been with the department for more than 26 years and was off duty at the time of the incident, officials said.

Police said a vehicle passed a school bus in a no-passing zone. At one point, the vehicle entered Watson's lane, going in the opposite direction of traffic.

That's when Watson's motorcycle and the left side of his body were struck, according to officials. The officer then went into a skid and was struck by a second vehicle, police said.

According to authorities, Watson skid for several hundred feet before coming to a stop in the ditch. He suffered severe damage to his left leg during the incident, police said.

A person applied a tourniquet to Watson's leg until medics were able to airlift him to the hospital, officials said. That's when he underwent emergency surgery that resulted in the loss of his left leg.

Mansfield police said Watson has undergone a second surgery since Tuesday, expect he will still need two more operations.

"Randy has a tough road ahead but through prayer, love, and support from his family and friends, he will return to work with the assistance of a prosthetic leg," the department said.

The police department is asking for the community's help with financial expenses during Watson's recovery.

"Randy and his family will be faced with the loss of his off-duty income as well as many unexpected expenses," Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron said.

The department has created a fundraiser in which proceeds will go to Watson and his family. To donate, click here.