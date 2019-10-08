One person is injured after a rollover car crash involving a Mansfield police and another vehicle Saturday just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Debbie Lane and Walnut Creek Drive in Mansfield, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital, but it is unconfirmed if the officer was injured. The officer was on duty when the crash happened.

The crash is being investigated by the Mansfield Police Department.

