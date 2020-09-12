Mansfield elects first Black mayor in 130-year history as a city

Bethlehem Baptist Church Pastor and former MISD Board Trustee Michael Evans, Sr. won Tuesday's runoff election.

For the first time in its 130-year history as a city, Mansfield elected its first-ever Black mayor Tuesday.

Bethlehem Baptist Church Pastor and former Mansfield school board trustee Michael Evans, Sr. won the runoff election with nearly 54% of the vote, according to the city's website.

Brent Newsom received 46% of the vote. He currently serves on the City Council.

Evans and Newsom received the most votes in the Nov. 3 general election, although neither had more than 50% of the vote, officials said.

The runoff race was a special election after Mayor David Cook resigned to run for the Texas House seat vacated by Rep. Bill Zedler, according to city officials.

Prior to running for mayor, Evans served as a commissioned officer and reserve chaplain in the United States Navy.

Evans describes himself as a passionate community advocate, as he is a member of several boards in North Texas.

He has also founded several organizations including the Historic West Mansfield Texas Community Development Corporation, Hope House Community Service Network, and Bethlehem Baptist Church Educational Enrichment Corporation.