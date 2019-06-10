ARLINGTON, Texas — A search is underway for a man who police say killed the owner of Two Wheel World in Arlington.

Authorities say around 8:58 a.m. on Oct. 3, police were called to the business Two Wheel World near the 1922 block of Pioneer Parkway Suite A.

Officers say when they arrived at the store they found the owner, Michael Schindler, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Throughout the investigation, detectives discovered an associate of Schindler's was the suspect.

Police issued a warrant and are now looking for Chris Anthony Pritchett, 53, in connection with the death of Schindler.

Pritchett is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs, and has blue eyes and balding blonde hair.

Authorities say he was seen leaving the business driving the victim's Black 2001 Ford F150 Harley Davidson Edition with Texas License Plate GGX9969.

Pritchett is to be considered armed and dangerous. Officials say if you come across him, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Pritchett's whereabouts is asked to call the Pantego Police Department at 817-274-2511.

Authorities say this photo is similar to the truck Pritchett allegedly took from the crime scene.

Black 2001 Ford F150 Harley Davidson Edition

Pantego Police Department

