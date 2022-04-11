Man reportedly tried to choke female student on SMU campus, police say

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas — Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a female student on the Southern Methodist University campus on Saturday night.
SMU police said the student reported that a man tried to choke her near Gate 3 at Ford Stadium around 9:15 p.m. The stadium is located on the south side of SMU's campus, along Mockingbird Lane.
The student described the suspect as a white man who was about five feet, four inches tall with an athletic build, short dark hair and wearing a black zipped-up hoodie.
Police said he also reportedly smelled of alcohol.
Anyone with information about the suspect or what happened is asked to call SMU police at 214-768-3333.