DALLAS — Dallas police officers tased a man after they say he ignored their commands and resisted arrest.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday near the 3200 block of Gus Thomasson Road.

Officials say prior to their arrival, 22-year-old Cristobal Mendoza Gomez had gotten into an argument with another person.

Detectives say Gomez became upset with officers because he wanted to retrieve his truck keys from inside the residence. However, officers asked him to wait until the other person left to prevent a further altercation, officials say.

According to authorities, that’s when Gomez pushed one of the officers. A second police officer tried arresting Gomez but he refused to listen to commands.

Police say they warned Gomez if he did not stop resisting arrest, he would be tased.

Medics treated Gomez after the tasing incident and transported him to the hospital for a hand injury he suffered when he punched a television before police arrived at the scene, according to officials.

