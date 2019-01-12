A man is in critical condition Saturday night after being hit by a car while trying to cross the on-ramp at the south side of Interstate Loop 820 and the westbound side of Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police said.

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police don't know why he was on the on-ramp.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.

