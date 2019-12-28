A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing bait cars Friday night from the Dallas police headquarters parking garage, officials say.

Police said officers discovered a suspicious man in the garage between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Later, they realized two bait cars were stolen, and equipment from a third bait car was also missing.

A bait car is a vehicle used by law enforcement to capture car thieves. They are equipped with surveillance technology that can be monitored remotely.

Officers located the suspect after a disturbance unfolded near Corinth Street and 8th Street. Police said they conducted a traffic stop and arrested 32-year-old Gavin Bailey.

Bailey will face charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony theft.

All vehicles and equipment were recovered, police say.

