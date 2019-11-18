DALLAS — A man is dead after being shot by a family member in east Oak Cliff Sunday, Dallas police said.

A woman who witnessed the shooting told police that her husband and her brother-in-law were shot by another family member. Her husband was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition, but her brother-in-law died after being taken to the hospital, according to police.

A motive is unknown at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: