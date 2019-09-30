DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a man who they say entered into a house in the South Dallas neighborhood, shot a person and then walked away.

Police were called to a shooting scene at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Mc Dermott Avenue. They found a victim inside the home dead from a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and declared the person dead. The victim has not been identified at this time.

A neighbor told police they saw a suspect — a 6-foot tall black man thought to be in his late 20s, wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and black backpack — enter the home. The neighbor said they then heard a gunshot and saw this man walk away from the house and start walking west on Mc Dermott Avenue. No othe information is known about the suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

