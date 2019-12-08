A Saginaw man died Sunday after being shot and killed in a garage, Saginaw police said.

Around 5:44 p.m. in the 1100 block of Trinity Trail, Saginaw police found an unidentified man in the garage of a home suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man was taken by ambulance to Medical City Alliance, where he died of his wounds.

Police also detained a man at the house for questioning, and believe there is no more threat to the public.

